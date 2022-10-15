Coming in November 2022: Our annual 40 Under 40 feature. This Crain's Chicago Business report honors people from the wide range of industries we cover — technology, consumer products, real estate, health care, finance, etc. — who are proven leaders in their field.

To be eligible, a nominee must be working in the Chicago area and be 39 or younger as of Nov. 7, 2022.

To get started, if you have a Crain's Chicago Business account, click the application link and sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will be asked to create one before you can proceed with the nomination form.

To submit someone for consideration, there is a nomination fee of $199, which must be paid before the nomination can be formally submitted.

The nomination fee ensures that your nominee will be considered for inclusion in the final published story; it does not ensure your nominee will automatically be included.

By submitting a nomination for this feature, you consent to receive marketing or editorial promotional emails from Crain's Chicago Business; you may unsubscribe or change your email preferences through the opt-out link in emails you receive.

To address technical issues with the submission form or payment process, please contact our customer service department at customerservice@chicagobusiness.com or 877-812-1590.

Please note that the 2022 40 Under 40 honorees will be notified by phone or email no later than October 15, 2022. Please note that we do not notify all applicants, only the ones we have chosen to include.

Got questions? We have answers. Click to our FAQ page to see answers to the most common questions.

Ready to submit your application? Start here.